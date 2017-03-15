Topeka weather for Wednesday, March 15, 2017: One more chilly day
One more chilly March day on Wednesday awaits Topeka-area residents, followed by much warmer weather in the coming week. The National Weather Service says highs Wednesday should top out in the mid-40s before a major warm-up begins on Thursday, when highs should be around 70. Highs through the weekend and into next week should be in the 60s and 70s, as spring officially begins at 5:29 a.m. Monday with the Vernal Equinox.
