Topeka weather for Tuesday, March 7, 2017: Red Flag Warning today

Another windy day, but one free of storms and tornadoes that occurred Monday, is in the forecast for Tuesday in Topeka and vicinity. Highs Tuesday are expected in the lower 60s, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for north-central, east-central and northeast Kansas, as the fire danger will be extremely high.

