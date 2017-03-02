Topeka weather for Thursday, March 2,...

Topeka weather for Thursday, March 2, 2017: Sunny with highs in 50s today

Thursday should bring sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s for Topeka and vicinity, according to the National Weather Service. A gradual warm-up is in store over the weekend, with highs Friday near 60, and Saturday and Sunday near 70. Today: Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Severe Weather Alert

Extreme Fire Danger for Shawnee County was issued at March 02 at 10:32AM CST

