Topeka weather for Monday, March 6, 2017: Chase for rain this afternoon

A chance for afternoon thunderstorms is in the forecast for Monday afternoon for Topeka and vicinity, as highs temperatures should approach the mid-70s. Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

