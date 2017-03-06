Topeka weather for Monday, March 6, 2017: Chase for rain this afternoon
A chance for afternoon thunderstorms is in the forecast for Monday afternoon for Topeka and vicinity, as highs temperatures should approach the mid-70s. Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|Whiny1
|169
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
