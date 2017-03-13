Topeka weather for Monday, March 13, 2017: Chilly Monday on tap

Another chilly March day is on tap for Topeka-area residents Monday, as highs will be in the upper-30s. There will be a chance for light freezing rain this morning across northeast Kansas, northeast of a line from Seneca to Lawrence, between 7 and 10 a.m. The trace amounts of ice may cause slick spots on bridges, overpasses and elevated road surfaces.

