Topeka weather for Monday, March 13, ...

Topeka weather for Monday, March 13, 2017: Chilly Monday on tap

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Another chilly March day is on tap for Topeka-area residents Monday, as highs will be in the upper-30s. There will be a chance for light freezing rain this morning across northeast Kansas, northeast of a line from Seneca to Lawrence, between 7 and 10 a.m. The trace amounts of ice may cause slick spots on bridges, overpasses and elevated road surfaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Sat Princess Hey 177
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Fri Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC