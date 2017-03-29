Topeka transgender woman seeks gender change on birth certificate in court
Transgender activist Stephanie Mott hopes a Shawnee County District Court judge will issue a ruling allowing her to obtain an updated birth certificate listing her gender as female. "I hope when the judge rules, it affirms the dignity of transgender citizens in Kansas," Mott said after court ended Wednesday.
