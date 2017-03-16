Topeka Symphony Orchestra's - Lovers and Dreamers' concert slated for Saturday
The Topeka Symphony's "Lovers and Dreamers" program will take place on Saturday, March 18 at Washburn University's White Concert Hall. The Topeka Symphony's "Lovers and Dreamers" concert will be led by guest conductor Brian Stone on Saturday, March 18. The Topeka Symphony's "Lovers and Dreamers" concert will be led by guest conductor Brian Stone on Saturday, March 18. The event, which is part of the symphony's "Lovers, Villians and Legends" themed season, will also feature former Topeka Symphony Orchestra principal violist Mei-Chun Chen, the organization said.
