Topeka, Shawnee County governing bodies to take up contract, condemnation

Architectural costs to finance Kansas Expocentre improvements and the acquisition of temporary easements for a project to widen S.E. California Avenue are among topics local governing bodies plan to take up this coming week. The Shawnee County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the county courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, while the Topeka City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

