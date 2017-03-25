Topeka school district wins national award with couple's work, repurposed van
"Tot Spot," the renovation of a Topeka Public Schools van that was about to be put out to pasture into a popular vehicle which aids preschool children, won a national award Saturday. On Saturday, Topeka school district was the only Kansas district to win first place for the National School Board Association Magna Award, said Tiffany Anderson, Topeka school superintendent.
