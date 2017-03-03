Topeka religion roundup: Local churches offer meals on Saturday

Organist Melody Steed and trumpet player Keith Benjamin will be in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at First Lutheran Church, 1234 S.W. Fairlawn. Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 S.E. Berryton Road, will have its annual chicken-and-noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4. In addition to chicken and noodles, the menu will include mashed potatoes, green beans, gelatin salad, tossed salad, rolls, desserts and beverages.

