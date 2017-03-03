Topeka religion roundup: Local churches offer meals on Saturday
Organist Melody Steed and trumpet player Keith Benjamin will be in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at First Lutheran Church, 1234 S.W. Fairlawn. Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 S.E. Berryton Road, will have its annual chicken-and-noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4. In addition to chicken and noodles, the menu will include mashed potatoes, green beans, gelatin salad, tossed salad, rolls, desserts and beverages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|168
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC