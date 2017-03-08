Topeka ready to celebrate Saint Patricka s Day this weekend
Topeka's original Irish Fest is scheduled to take place this Saturday starting with a breakfast at 8:00 a.m. followed by a 5K Fun Run & Mile Walk at 9:00 a.m. The annual Bed Races also begin at 10am. Much of the action for these events will take place around the 8th and Jackson area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Princess Hey
|175
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC