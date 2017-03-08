Topeka ready to celebrate Saint Patricka s Day this weekend

Topeka's original Irish Fest is scheduled to take place this Saturday starting with a breakfast at 8:00 a.m. followed by a 5K Fun Run & Mile Walk at 9:00 a.m. The annual Bed Races also begin at 10am. Much of the action for these events will take place around the 8th and Jackson area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.