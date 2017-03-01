Topeka police looking for man who fle...

Topeka police looking for man who fled on foot in 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Ave.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Topeka police search for a man who abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot in the 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Ave. Police look through a car that was abandoned behind a residence in the 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Ave. Topeka police said ICE officers regularly ride with TPD and weren't called specifically to the incident. Topeka police search for a man who abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot in the 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Ave. The 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Avenue was blocked Wednesday afternoon while police searched for a man who abandoned a vehicle and fled after officers attempted to stop the car he was driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Feb 23 Princess Hey 162
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC