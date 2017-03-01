Topeka police looking for man who fled on foot in 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Ave.

Topeka police search for a man who abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot in the 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Ave. Police look through a car that was abandoned behind a residence in the 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Ave. Topeka police said ICE officers regularly ride with TPD and weren't called specifically to the incident. Topeka police search for a man who abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot in the 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Ave. The 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Avenue was blocked Wednesday afternoon while police searched for a man who abandoned a vehicle and fled after officers attempted to stop the car he was driving.

