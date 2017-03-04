Topeka police: 18-year-old female dead, four others wounded in shooting late Saturday
The shooting was initially reported to authorities at 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of S.E. 23rd and Bellview, The fatally shot victim was identified as 18-year-old Kianna C. Hodge, police Lt. John Sturgeon said in a news release Sunday morning.
