Topeka Performing Arts Center announces band Kansas to visit celebrating 40th anniversary album tour
The Topeka Performing Arts Center announced Wednesday that the rock band Kansas will be visiting this October to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album 'Leftoverture.' Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31. Ticket prices vary from $59.50 to $99.50 with special VIP packages.
