Topeka Metro faces lawsuit after bus collision

Two Topekans who say a Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority bus struck their car are seeking $150,000, according to a lawsuit filed in Shawnee Count District Court. Freddie Glover-Ingram and George Glover were riding in a car on Topeka Boulevard when a bus failed to stop and collided with their vehicle on Feb. 28, 2015.

