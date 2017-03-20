Topeka man sentenced in local sex trafficking case
Reginald Eugene Newman, 30, Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. In his plea, he admitted that on March 21, 2015, he and his wife, co-defendant Tiara Jade Newman, took a 17-year-old girl from Topeka to Junction City, Kan., for the purpose of prostitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mar 11
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC