Topeka man arrested for aggravated robbery
Topeka Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that took place over the weekend, authorities said Thursday. The victim told police he was walking in the 1700 block of S.W. Chelsea when a man approached him with a weapon, demanding his backpack, police spokeswoman Amy McCarter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
