Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
JCPenney announced in February that it would close 130 to 140 stores and one list shows the one in West Ridge Mall in Topeka may be a candidate for closure. The Topeka JCPenney store at West Ridge Mall has posted below-average sales for the chain, and that may be enough put it on a short-list of more than 130 stores the department store has slated to close.
Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|175
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
