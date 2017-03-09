Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible ...

Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

JCPenney announced in February that it would close 130 to 140 stores and one list shows the one in West Ridge Mall in Topeka may be a candidate for closure. The Topeka JCPenney store at West Ridge Mall has posted below-average sales for the chain, and that may be enough put it on a short-list of more than 130 stores the department store has slated to close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Wed Princess Hey 175
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC