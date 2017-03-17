Topeka JCPenney remains open; Lawrence store among 5 closing in Kansas
Topeka's JCPenney store, located at West Ridge Mall, will not close, the company announced Friday. The Topeka JCPenney store is not one of 138 stores the retail giant will close, the company reported Friday, but a Lawrence store made the list.
