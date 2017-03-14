Topeka governing body: Four times 'yes' votes outnumber 'no' votes but 'no' wins
Four council member chairs sit empty Tuesday night as planning director Bill Fiander listens to a question from Councilwoman Sylvia Ortiz. Four times at Tuesday night's Topeka governing body meeting, "yes" votes outnumbered "no" votes five to one but the person voting alone ended up on the winning side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|16 hr
|million
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mar 11
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC