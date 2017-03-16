Topeka forecast calls for warming trend

Topeka forecast calls for warming trend

After six straight days in which temperatures here never got above 45 degrees, Topekans are expected to see a warming trend. The National Weather Service predicts today will bring Topeka a high temperature near 66 degrees, with sunny skies and breezy conditions.

