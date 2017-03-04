Topeka Festival Singers to perform opera concert Monday night at White Concert Hall
The Topeka Festival Singers will hold their concert "To the Opera!" at 7:30 p.m. Monday at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus. The Singers will pay tribute to the world of opera at their March concert, performing choruses from composers including Gieseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Richard Wagner and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|168
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC