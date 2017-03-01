Topeka City Council committee meets Friday

The Topeka City Council's economic and community development committee plans to discuss components of its process for vetting applications for grant funding the city receives from nonprofit agencies when it meets from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday in Classroom A at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave. Committee members plan to elect a chairperson, discuss the need for professionals to look over the applications and discuss qualifications for a grant panel of professionals, according to an item on the city's public events calendar .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.