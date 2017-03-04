Topeka Business Watch: Schmidt Vending adding building
Schmidt Vending is seeking approval from the city of Topeka to expand its storage space at 1903 and 1911 N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road. The company isn't so much expanding its business, said owner Charles Schmidt, as seeking to give itself more room by adding a 48-by-60 section to a building.
