Topeka attorney Jason McDaneld disbarred for practicing law while suspended
McDaneld "demonstrated his blatant disregard for this court's order suspending his license to practice law," the Kansas Supreme Court ruled . "His contempt of that order led to his unauthorized practice of law, as evidenced by his court appearances on behalf of multiple clients."
