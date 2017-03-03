Topeka attorney Jason McDaneld disbar...

Topeka attorney Jason McDaneld disbarred for practicing law while suspended

McDaneld "demonstrated his blatant disregard for this court's order suspending his license to practice law," the Kansas Supreme Court ruled . "His contempt of that order led to his unauthorized practice of law, as evidenced by his court appearances on behalf of multiple clients."

