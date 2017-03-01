Topeka art gallery to feature collaborative paintings of local artists, zoo animals
Artist Jessie Logan chose the colors and then Patrick the red-tailed boa wiggled across a canvas to create the base for a collaborative painting to be displayed Friday at the NexLynx Gallery of the Arts, 123 S.W. Kansas Ave. This file photo shows an example of artwork done by Topeka orangutan Djakarta Jim in the 1970s. Gary Clarke, then-director of the zoo, held "Fourth of July," the animal's handiwork that was submitted during the Richard Nixon administration to hopefully hang in the White House.
