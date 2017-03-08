Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library to unveil Learn & Play Bus
When it comes to speed, the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library's new Learn & Play Bus won't hold a candle to tricked-out, crime-fighting superhero cars like the Batmobile, the Spider-Mobile and the Black Beauty of "Green Hornet" fame. Yet what the Learn & Play Bus lacks in speed, it makes up for with its important mission of helping ensure preschool-age children in Topeka and Shawnee County are ready for kindergarten - one of the library's stated goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|175
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC