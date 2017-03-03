TFD: Woman arrested after intentional apartment fire does more than $400K in damage
A 43-year-old woman was arrested Friday after investigators determined she had set fire to a southwest Topeka apartment. The Topeka Fire Department responded about 3:25 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at Building 2 of the Embassy Apartments, 2940 S.W. Gage Blvd. In the news release, fire officials said neighbors saw smoke and flames coming from an apartment and called 911.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|168
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC