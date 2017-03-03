TFD: Woman arrested after intentional...

TFD: Woman arrested after intentional apartment fire does more than $400K in damage

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A 43-year-old woman was arrested Friday after investigators determined she had set fire to a southwest Topeka apartment. The Topeka Fire Department responded about 3:25 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at Building 2 of the Embassy Apartments, 2940 S.W. Gage Blvd. In the news release, fire officials said neighbors saw smoke and flames coming from an apartment and called 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 7 hr Princess Hey 168
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Shawnee County was issued at March 04 at 10:50AM CST

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC