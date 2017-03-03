TFD: Woman arrested after intentional apartment fire does more than $400K in damage

A 43-year-old woman was arrested Friday after investigators determined she had set fire to a southwest Topeka apartment. The Topeka Fire Department responded about 3:25 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at Building 2 of the Embassy Apartments, 2940 S.W. Gage Blvd. In the news release, fire officials said neighbors saw smoke and flames coming from an apartment and called 911.

