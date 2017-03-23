Styx at TPAC

The Rock Band Styx entertained over 2,000 people at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Saturday night. Styx, a rock band from Chicago started playing in 1972 and became famous for their hit songs "Lady", "Come Sail Away", "Babe", "The Best of Times", "Too Much Time on My Hands" and "Mr. Roboto".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.