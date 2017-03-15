Strawberries in snack-size packaging ...

Strawberries in snack-size packaging available at Topeka grocery stores this month

A healthy snack option is coming to Topeka grocery stores with the roll out of strawberries in snack-size packaging. The three snack-size packages, which snap apart, each contain four ounces of strawberries.

Topeka, KS

