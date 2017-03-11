Snow slows start to Fake Patty's Day revelry in Manhattan

Cold weather helped keep Manhattan's boisterous Fake Patty's Day crowds in check Saturday morning, but by late afternoon, reports of intoxication had reached typical levels, a Riley County police officer said. Fake Patty's Day is a Manhattan tradition in which Kansas State University students and others celebrate St. Patrick's Day early with a day and night of partying and drinking before departing for spring break.

