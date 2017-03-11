Snow slows start to Fake Patty's Day revelry in Manhattan
Cold weather helped keep Manhattan's boisterous Fake Patty's Day crowds in check Saturday morning, but by late afternoon, reports of intoxication had reached typical levels, a Riley County police officer said. Fake Patty's Day is a Manhattan tradition in which Kansas State University students and others celebrate St. Patrick's Day early with a day and night of partying and drinking before departing for spring break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Fri
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC