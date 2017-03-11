Snow hits Topeka; Topeka police in walk-in accident reporting phase

Kris Craven, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, said 0.6 of an inch had fallen as of noon, as measured at Philip Billard Municipal Airport. Kris Craven, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, said 0.6 of an inch had fallen as of noon, as measured at Philip Billard Municipal Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.