Snow hits Topeka during St. Patrick's...

Snow hits Topeka during St. Patrick's Day celebration

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Snow arrived in Topeka just as residents headed outdoors for St. Patrick's Day festivities, but by the afternoon the precipitation had passed. Kris Craven, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, said six-tenths of an inch were on the ground at noon, as measured at Billard Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Sat Princess Hey 177
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Fri Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC