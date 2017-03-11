Snow hits Topeka during St. Patrick's Day celebration
Snow arrived in Topeka just as residents headed outdoors for St. Patrick's Day festivities, but by the afternoon the precipitation had passed. Kris Craven, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, said six-tenths of an inch were on the ground at noon, as measured at Billard Airport.
