Sneezing? It's probably allergies, not a cold causing symptoms in Topeka

Coming off a harsh flu season , it's easy to blame a contagion, but there's likely another reason Topekans have been reaching for the tissue box: allergies February saw temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than normal , with averages in the 40s, highs in the 50s and several days in the 70s. The early spring-time weather also means early allergy symptoms, said Roxana Voica, a physician specializing in allergens at the Topeka Allergy and Asthma Clinic .

