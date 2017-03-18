Small congregation begins monthly - p...

Small congregation begins monthly - prayer walks' to take back neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Tshlaine Webster said a prayer Saturday as members of CTV Hi-Crest Church prepared to go on a "Prayer Walk" through southeast Topeka's Hi-Crest community. The Bible verse Joshua 1:3 says, "Every place that the sole of your foot will tread upon I have given to you, just as I promised to Moses."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Mar 11 Princess Hey 177
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar 10 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,255 • Total comments across all topics: 279,664,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC