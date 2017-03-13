Shawnee County District Court Judge: ...

Shawnee County District Court Judge: City of Topeka not liable for...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A Shawnee County District Court judge ruled against Topekan Kelly Muxlow who saught reimbursement from the city government for damages sustained in 2013 when she fell into this concrete drainage culvert located west across the street from 208 S.W. Fairlawn Road. The city of Topeka isn't liable for injuries a woman sustained when she fell into a concrete culvert near Cedar Crest, a Shawnee County District Court judge ruled, and shouldn't be required to pay her medical expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Mar 11 Princess Hey 177
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar 10 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC