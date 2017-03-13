Shawnee County District Court Judge: City of Topeka not liable for...

A Shawnee County District Court judge ruled against Topekan Kelly Muxlow who saught reimbursement from the city government for damages sustained in 2013 when she fell into this concrete drainage culvert located west across the street from 208 S.W. Fairlawn Road. The city of Topeka isn't liable for injuries a woman sustained when she fell into a concrete culvert near Cedar Crest, a Shawnee County District Court judge ruled, and shouldn't be required to pay her medical expenses.

