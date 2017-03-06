Severe weather potential postpones Monday evening storm talk in Topeka
The potential for severe weather prompted organizers to postpone a storm talk scheduled for Monday evening at Washburn University's Student Union, said Dusty Nichols, director of Shawnee County's department of emergency management. The National Weather Service indicated early Monday afternoon that Shawnee County faces a marginal risk for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening.
