Sentencing set for Chapman Middle School teacher found guilty of battery of child
Richard C. Everley was found guilty of the misdemeanor charge on March 9, court records The Topeka Capital-Journal obtained this week show. It's unclear if the child, who was 12 at the time, was a student of Everley, a math teacher.
