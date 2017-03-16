Senate balks at K-12 schools cuts passes budget bill
Republican Senate leaders answer questions about a proposed budget bill in a caucus meeting Thursday afternoon before debating it on the floor. The Kansas Senate maneuvered to dodge a projected deficit Thursday by filling in a gaping budget hole with delayed payments and borrowing, but repelled cuts to public schools and state agencies sought by Senate President Susan Wagle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mar 11
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC