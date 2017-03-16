Senate balks at K-12 schools cuts pas...

Senate balks at K-12 schools cuts passes budget bill

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Republican Senate leaders answer questions about a proposed budget bill in a caucus meeting Thursday afternoon before debating it on the floor. The Kansas Senate maneuvered to dodge a projected deficit Thursday by filling in a gaping budget hole with delayed payments and borrowing, but repelled cuts to public schools and state agencies sought by Senate President Susan Wagle.

Topeka, KS

