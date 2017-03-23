Rockband Styx to visit Topeka Perform...

Rockband Styx to visit Topeka Performing Arts Center Saturday

12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

This Saturday, audience members can come sail away as the rockband Styx makes their stop in Topeka for a night of memory-jolting hits. While Styx has reformed and regrouped more than once, the current crew has toured together more than 100 shows a year for their second decade of performing.

Topeka, KS

