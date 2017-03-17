Randy Stonehill, Christian rock pioneer, comes to Topeka on Wednesday

Christian rock music pioneer Randy Stonehill will be in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in the auditorium of Topeka Bible Church's College Avenue Building, 1135 S.W. College Ave. Do a Google search for Randy Stonehill on the internet and you're likely to find a biographical sketch describing him as a "pioneer" in the contemporary Christian music field. Stonehill was on the ground floor of "Jesus Rock" when that genre of music started in the early 1970s.

