Randy Stonehill, Christian rock pioneer, comes to Topeka on Wednesday
Christian rock music pioneer Randy Stonehill will be in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in the auditorium of Topeka Bible Church's College Avenue Building, 1135 S.W. College Ave. Do a Google search for Randy Stonehill on the internet and you're likely to find a biographical sketch describing him as a "pioneer" in the contemporary Christian music field. Stonehill was on the ground floor of "Jesus Rock" when that genre of music started in the early 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mar 11
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC