Preliminary brackets announced for NAIA wrestling...

Preliminary brackets for the 2017 NAIA Wrestling Championships were announced Friday afternoon for five Cumberland grapplers participating in the event scheduled for March 3-4 in Topeka, Kan. Junior Sean Nguyen will take on Baker's Zane Baugh at 125, while senior Sammy Rosario faces Graceland's 12th-ranked Cartland Allen at 133.

