Police: Sixth man's arrest related to slayings of three victims

Topeka police guard the house at 115 N.W. Grant where two men and a woman were found dead March 12. A sixth man arrested in cases centering on the killings of two men and a woman remained in Shawnee County Jail on Monday, a jail official said. The newest defendant is Codi Ray Cunningham, 36, who remains in Shawnee County Jail on Monday in lieu of bond and a no-release order, a jail official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.