Police: Driver charged with woman's Fourth of July death had blood...

Jason Patterson was bound over Thursday on a murder charge tied to a 4th of July fatality at Lake Shawnee. The driver of a pickup truck smelled of alcohol, beer cans were scattered throughout the cab, and the motorist's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Fourth of July, witnesses testified Thursday.

