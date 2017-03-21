Police: Chicago teen apparently gang-...

Police: Chicago teen apparently gang-raped on Facebook Live

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

Shawnee County commissioners honored those employees who gave up their time and pocketbook for this year's Project Topeka Food Drive. As the state faces projected budget shortfalls of more than a projected $1 billion within the next couple of years, one of the proposed idea CHICAGO - Chicago Police are searching for five or six men or boys suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Facebook Live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Mar 11 Princess Hey 177
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar 10 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 279,726,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC