One Shawnee County murderer granted parole, three others denied
Topeka police guard the crime scene after Michael E. Simmons and Tony A. Hobbs murdered Karen Crook, 28, and Brandon Crook, 4, in January 1980 inside a house at 500 S.E. 33rd Terrace. The Kansas Prisoner Review Board has granted parole to one man convicted of a murder committed in Shawnee County and denied parole to three others, including a double murderer.
