National Night Out likely to be just as large as last year in Topeka
Shawnee County commissioners wrapped up their Monday meeting in under 20 minutes with the bulk of that time spent on an update of Safe Street's National Night Out. So far 56 neighborhoods have signed up for the event scheduled for Aug. 5, Kristi Pankratz, Safe Streets director, said.
