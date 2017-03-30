Man, woman in custody Thursday mornin...

Man, woman in custody Thursday morning after flooding room in west Topeka Ramada hotel

An employee on Thursday morning cleans up debris resulting from an incident in which a man and woman were arrested after a room was deliberately flooded at the Ramada Topeka West Hotel, 605 S.W. Fairlawn. A man and woman were arrested after a room was deliberately flooded Thursday morning at the Ramada Topeka West Hotel, 605 S.W. Fairlawn.

