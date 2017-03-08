Man gets new trial after judge nods off

Man gets new trial after judge nods off

18 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this June 2, 2009 file photo, Judge Ben Burgess presides over a hearing in Wichita, Kan. A Kansas appellate court says a man convicted of assault and weapons charges deserves a new trial because his trial judge fell asleep during testimony.

