Lindemuth case: 2,000-plus more firearms located

Kent Lindemuth has more than 2,000 firearms worth about $1.4 million stored in a south Topeka storage site while facing 103 counts of bankruptcy. Kent Lindemuth, who faces 103 counts of bankruptcy fraud for allegedly buying 103 pistols after he filed six petitions of bankruptcy, had thousands more firearms stored in a south Topeka storage site, a document filed Friday in the criminal case shows.

